Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame

Diljit Dosanjh recently paid a visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. The singer-actor will next be seen in ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’.

Diljit Dosanjh Photo: Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy promoting his Punjabi film ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’ in India amid a break from his North American music tour, Dil-Luminati. The singer-actor is having a gala time in India, and he recently paid a visit to Rakab Ganj Sahib gurudwara in Delhi and participated in community service.

During his visit to the gurdwara, Diljit marked his presence at the ceremonial transfer of the Guru Granth Sahib. He even showered flowers during the procession as he served the Palki Sahib. Not just that, he even performed kirtan, and spent time in the main hall of the Guru Ghar. He shared a video on social media with his song “Aar Nanak Paar Nanak” playing in the background. He captioned it as, “Dhan Dhan Ramdas Gur 🙏🏽.”

Meanwhile, during his film promotions in Chandigarh, Diljit talked about his deep connection to Punjab, and had said, “I have promised to do one Punjabi film and an album each year. Baaki sab bachon, Punjab pehlan e (Everything comes after Punjab).”

He even shunned the illusion that he achieved success overnight, and mentioned how he had to work tirelessly for 22 years to attain the position that he is at today. He stated, “It’s not overnight fame. You can never make it happen in one day. I have been in the industry for almost 22 years and have worked day and night to stand where I am today. This cost me a lot of things, I couldn’t give my family much time. All those years of hard work have now paid rich dividends, but I have more things planned. Just wait and watch.”

Interestingly, Diljit made history with the opening show of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada, as it became the largest Punjabi concert held outside India. Recently, he became the first Punjabi artist to feature on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’.

