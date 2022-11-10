Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Diljit Dosanjh Is Enjoying His Solo Trip In Serenity Of Snow

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his work in films like, 'Udta Punjab', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jatt & Juliet' film series, is enjoying his solo trip in the thick cover of snow.

Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Instagram: @diljitdosanjh

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 1:29 pm

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his work in films like, 'Udta Punjab', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jatt & Juliet' film series, is enjoying his solo trip in the thick cover of snow. 

The 'Ek Kudi' hitmaker recently took to his Instagram to share a reel in which he can be seen preparing to go on a solo trip. Laced with fast cuts, the reel shows him making his own food, packing his bag, trotting off to an unknown location and enjoying his meal in the serenity of snow while dressed in winterwear.

He captioned his reel as, "My Kinda day. Solo trip".


However, his followers were left confused asking him who was recording the video if he is on a solo trip. The actor-singer then edited his caption to, "Cameraman - Dosanjhwaala" implying that it's the era of tripods and one can pretty much shoot anything at infinite angles with a tripod.

On the work front, he was last seen in the streaming movie, 'Jogi' which tells the story of friends against the tense backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India.

