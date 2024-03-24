Did You Know? Vivek Gomber’s Audition For Jai And Hansal Mehta’s ‘Lootere’ Lasted For 5 Hours

A ship, precious cargo, the looming threat of Somali pirates and only one demand – Disney+ Hotstar’s thriller ‘Lootere’, featuring a talented ensemble including Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali among others has been winning hearts everywhere. Directed by Jai Mehta and show run by Hansal Mehta, ‘Lootere’ follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.
When plunging into the casting pool for an action and thrill-packed project, that both physically and mentally keeps everyone on their toes, your chosen characters should bravely confront challenges and blend into the story with flair. That’s pretty much a pre-requisite for all shows and films.
Opening up about the casting for lead actors in ‘Lootere’, producer Shailesh R Singh opened up by saying, “We had worked with Rajat Kapoor before, however for Vikrant’s character, there were many people who we auditioned and we zeroed down to Vivek. If you see, our pattern of casting has always been like this throughout, be it for films or series.”
Elaborating more on the same, Jai Mehta, the director says, “The casting process is by chance and the process that we try to use is very meritocratic. If you audition, if you hit the part then you’ve got the job; it’s literally that simple. Vivek Gomber’s audition was almost 4-5 hours long. For Vikrant’s character, we had zeroed down to two actors and I spent 4-5 hours with each of them and did the test myself where I kept throwing situations at them to see how they react to the character. Vivek just fit the part.”
Well, it’s indeed tough when auditions go for 4-5 hours but what’s great it that it makes the actor prepared for what’s going to come his way next during the shoot. By the looks of it, Vivek Gomber definitely seems to have been come out with flying colours.