It is not often that we get to see Indian movies and shows that are based out of Africa and deal with pirates. When you think of pirates, it is not surprising to think of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’ You hardly think of them in the context of today. This is what makes ‘Lootere’ interesting. The show has taken these two unique settings and has weaved them to deliver an interesting and gripping story. The show has released on Disney+ Hotstar with two episodes. The remaining episodes are set to drop every week. With just two episodes, the show has already become a talking point on social media. In case you are wondering if it is worth a watch, here’s all that you need to know about it.
‘Lootere’: Story
The story is situated in multiple cities in Africa. ‘Lootere’ opens in Mogadishu. It is 2016 and we meet Vikrant Gandhi (played by Vivek Gomber). Vikrant, also known as Vik, is the president of the Mogadishu airport. Ahead of the next elections, he is pulling out all stops to make sure he wins this time as well. But things take a turn.
Someone snitches on him and his vessel carrying illegal goods comes under the radar. Vik knows that his vessel will be checked at the port and if the contents are audited, he will lose his presidency. Things get even more difficult when the vessel, which is captained by RK Singh (played by Rajat Kapoor) is hijacked by the Somalian pirates mid-sea. The pirates, helmed by Barkat (played by Martial Bachamen), take over the ship. The situation gets chaotic when one member of the crew, who was previously severely injured by the pirates, is shot. The story revolves around how the crew tries to safeguard the ship and how the pirates try to take control of the ship in their way.
‘Lootere’: Performances
Vivek Gomber, as the powerful Vikrant Gandhi, delivers a terrific performance. His power-hungry antics and actions will remind you of every industrialist who does everything in his power to make sure that the power stays with him. When he slowly finds the power slipping away from his hands, he becomes an entirely different person who flails his arms in every direction just to grab whatever he can of the power that is slowly fleeting away from him. He has nailed this dichotomy well and has hit it out of the ballpark.
Rajat Kapoor has always been a reliable performer. As Captain RK Singh, he plays the brilliant captain of the crew. He is serious, a no-nonsense person, and an absolute perfectionist. He has even got the body language of a captain right. He brought his character to life in a solid fashion. His screen presence demands respect, and add to it, he looks dashing in the uniform.
Martial Bachamen as Barkat surprised me. I had zero expectations from his role. But the way he manages his emotions and deals with his rowdy crew was spectacular. Whenever he is on screen, a quiet terror starts to run down your spine because you have no idea about what he is capable of. Frankly, his character might turn out to be one of the best-written characters in the show. He shone in his light, and it never felt that he was a supporting character.
‘Lootere’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
When you watch ‘Lootere’, one thing really lures you in. It is the music. Be it the catchy title track, or the catchy tunes that have been imbibed throughout the series, every track accentuates the viewing experience. Be it a sequence where Vik is chasing his power or be it a sequence where the Somalians are gearing up to hijack a ship, almost every pivotal scene has a good song that will get you grooving and tapping your feet. The music is fresh and at the same time, it is in tune with the African setting.
The cinematography is another cherry on top of the cake. The camerawork makes it feel like Africa is, in fact, another character in the show. The aerial shots help establish the setting. One of my favourites is the shots of the sea that have been used while showing the vessel. Similarly, the way the vessel has also been shot is another factor that makes you feel that you are in the same spot as the crew. The camera work and the editing are smooth. There are no hiccups, and the transitions are also easy on the eye.
While the story of the series is captivating, what weighs the series down is the script. The story is impressive, no doubt but the dialogues can sometimes get too dramatic. With a show like this, what would have worked are lines that are rooted in reality. Some dialogues are so over the top that it left me with a bitter taste in my mouth because the series had pulled me in. Since the dialogues are dramatic, they have been supplemented with dramatic scenes as well, which was not necessary because the show was literally in the right direction.
‘Lootere’: Cast & Crew
Director: Jai Mehta
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Episodes: 2 episodes (approx 40 minutes each, new episodes to be released every week)
Languages: Hindi
‘Lootere’: Can Kids Watch It?
No. The strong language and violent scenes are too graphic for young viewers.
Outlook’s Verdict
What sets ‘Lootere’ apart is the freshness it is bringing to the table. This freshness is enhanced by the brilliant performances of the ensemble cast. The show deserves praise because of how ambitious it is. The two episodes have undertones of some important themes like power, race, class, and colour. The second episode ended on a cliffhanger, and it made me want to watch the next episode. However, all I ask from the makers is to tone down the drama and the screaming because it is absolutely not necessary. The show has the potential to become a bingeable drama. I am going with 2.5 stars.