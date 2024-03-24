It is not often that we get to see Indian movies and shows that are based out of Africa and deal with pirates. When you think of pirates, it is not surprising to think of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’ You hardly think of them in the context of today. This is what makes ‘Lootere’ interesting. The show has taken these two unique settings and has weaved them to deliver an interesting and gripping story. The show has released on Disney+ Hotstar with two episodes. The remaining episodes are set to drop every week. With just two episodes, the show has already become a talking point on social media. In case you are wondering if it is worth a watch, here’s all that you need to know about it.