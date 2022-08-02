Dia Mirza’s Niece Tanya Kakde Passes Away In A Car Accident; Actress Pens Heartbreaking Note

It certainly is a tough time for Bollywood actress Dia Mirza as she shared the heartbreaking news of niece Tanya Kakde’s death in a car accident, which happened in Hyderabad on Monday morning. For the unversed, Tanya was the daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan.

In her heartfelt post, Dia wrote, “My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.” She also shared a photo of Tanya with the post.

Check it out here:

According to several media reports, Congress leader Feroz Khan’s step-daughter Tanya was travelling towards Hyderabad from RGI airport with her friends. However, their car hit the divider on the road on Monday morning. While all four of them reportedly sustained injuries, Tanya died on the spot. The other three were taken to a nearby hospital.

After Dia shared the news, her fans and friends offered condolences in the comments section. Boman Irani wrote, “I have no words to comfort you Dia. This is heartbreaking. Your words mean much. Hope they can heal. I pray.” Arjun Rampal commented, “So sorry to hear this Dia. Prayers for all of you, her family and her soul. Om Shanti.”

"So sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences," cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur commented. "Omg. That is so sad. May she shine brighter on the other side," wrote Farah Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others, left comments on Dia’s post as well.