Dhanush Serves Legal Notice To Couple Who Claims He Is Their Biological Son

Indian actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja have served a legal notice to a couple who claims he is their biological son.

Updated: 21 May 2022 10:39 am

Indian actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja have sent a court notice on a Madurai-based couple who claim Dhanush is their biological son.

They have requested the couple to stop making specious statements against Dhanush in the notice, which they have submitted through their counsel, according to a report by the Times of India.

The notice read."My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing deformation and consequent loss of their reputation," 

Dhanush and his father have also requested that they publish a public statement admitting that all of their charges are baseless and that they apologise for making such allegations.

If they do not comply, they would face a defamation litigation for Rs 10 crores in compensation for reputational harm.

