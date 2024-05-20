On the work front, Deepika will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She also has 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty. Earlier, a few pics of the actress from the film sets went viral on social media. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in 'Singham Again'.