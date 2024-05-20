Art & Entertainment

Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Arrives To Cast Vote With Ranveer Singh-Watch Video

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived to exercise their right to vote in Mumbai today.

Instagram @VarinderChawla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cast their votes at Lok Sabha elections 2024 Photo: Instagram @VarinderChawla
info_icon

The fifth voting phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 49 constituencies of six states and two Union Territories. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived early morning at the polling booths in Mumbai to exercise their right to vote. Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, too, turned up to cast their respective votes at a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer, expecting their first child, were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. They wore white shirts and blue denim pants. To beat the blistering heat of Mumbai, the couple wore sunglasses. Deepika tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a pair of brown flats while Ranveer completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

In a video that has gone viral, Ranveer, the doting husband, was seen opening the car gate for his wife. Both held each other's hands as they entered the polling booth. In another video, the 'Gully Boy' actor escorted Deepika to the car. Deepika's baby bump was visible and she was seen flaunting it.

Have a look at the videos here.

Deepika and Ranveer shared the news of their pregnancy on social media on February 29, 2024. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. They shared a picture where it is written 'September 2024' which indicates that Deepika is due in September.

There have been reports that Deepika and Ranveer have opted for surrogacy. But, the actress has now put end to all the speculations by showing off her baby bump.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She also has 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty. Earlier, a few pics of the actress from the film sets went viral on social media. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in 'Singham Again'.

