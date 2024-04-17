Deepika Padukone Embraces New Skill Amid Pregnancy - Check Post Inside

Fans swiftly showered the actress with love and appreciation for her delightful post. One user said, “She is enjoying the best phase in her life. I’m so happy for you my talented Mumma! Keep doing these extracurricular activities during your pregnancy phase. This is good for you as well as the baby.” Another user wrote, “I think this is phulkari and it done when a mom is pregnant it will gifted to her baby.” One more said, “My fashion designer mama!!!” Meanwhile, one requested to see her as well, stating “Hopefully you will share your baby bump too.”