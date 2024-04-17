Deepika Padukone Embraces New Skill Amid Pregnancy - Check Post Inside

A few weeks ago, Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, shared the biggest news of their lives, announcing that their first baby is due in September of this year. Now, as the couple and their fans eagerly await the arrival of the baby, the actress has decided to explore a new skill to pass her time.
The ‘Padmaavat’ actress seems to be among those enthusiastic moms eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby. To keep herself busy and maintain her composure until the big day, the mom-to-be has taken up a new hobby: learning knitting and embroidery. Currently, she is experimenting with long and short stitch embroidery, and she offered her fans a sneak peek of the same on Tuesday night.
Taking to her official Instagram account, Padukone shared a photo of her attempt at crafting a bunch of red roses, captioning it, “Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version!”
Have a look here:
Fans swiftly showered the actress with love and appreciation for her delightful post. One user said, “She is enjoying the best phase in her life. I’m so happy for you my talented Mumma! Keep doing these extracurricular activities during your pregnancy phase. This is good for you as well as the baby.” Another user wrote, “I think this is phulkari and it done when a mom is pregnant it will gifted to her baby.” One more said, “My fashion designer mama!!!” Meanwhile, one requested to see her as well, stating “Hopefully you will share your baby bump too.”
On the professional front, Padukone was last seen in ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Soon, she will be seen in the bilingual movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Post that, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer film ‘Singham Again.’