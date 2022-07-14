Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham Docu Series To Be Helmed By Fisher Stevens

Netflix's David and Victoria Beckham documentary series will be directed by Fisher Stevens.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 1:52 pm

Oscar-winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek have boarded Netflix's David Beckham documentary series.

Variety first reported two years ago the soccer superstar and his Spice Girls wife Victoria Beckham were set to be the subject of a $20 million Netflix documentary.

Now it's been confirmed that 'The Cove' director Fisher Stevens will helm the project. He will also produce alongside 'Searching for Sugarman' producer John Battsek.

David Beckham's production studio Studio 99 will make the docu-series in association with Battsek's Ventureland.

The series is currently in production and will explore Beckham's "humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time," according to the log-line, reports Variety.

It also promises "never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years" as well as interviews with Beckham's family, friends, and key figures in his life.

Their friends include Eva Longoria, Tom Cruise, Guy Ritchie and Elton John and the couple attended both Prince William and Prince Harry's weddings to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle respectively. The Beckhams also hosted an A-list wedding of their own recently when their eldest son Brooklyn married 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' star Nicola Peltz, whose father is billionaire Nelson Peltz.

No word on whether the three-day extravaganza, rumoured to have cost $4 million, will also be featured in the documentary.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

