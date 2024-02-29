Dave Myers Dies At 66: ‘The Hairy Bikers’ Star Passes Away After Battling Cancer For Over 3 Years

It’s a sad day for the world of showbiz. One half of the popular TV cooking duo ‘The Hairy Bikers’, Dave Myers, passed away earlier today. He has been diagnosed with cancer. He had spoken up about having the disease a couple of years back. He bravely fought the disease and had a never-say-never attitude towards life. His death comes as a shock to all his fans and followers. He was just 66.
Dave Myers and Si King were known as the bearded pair who travelled around the UK and even places across the world on their motorbikes. Not just that, they used to sample and cook food from different regions. That’s what made them mighty famous almost 20 years back, and since then they have kept on coming back with newer and newer seasons of the show.
Talking about his partner’s death, Si King said that he “will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime”.
Si King himself announced the news of Dave Myers’ death on social media. He wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya. I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them. May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x (sic).”
Si King and Dave Myers came up with the latest series called ‘The Hairy Bikers Go West’. It started this month and it saw the dup travel down UK’s west coast.
For the unversed, Dave Myers and Si King met in the 1990s. They became household names all over the world thanks to their ‘The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook’ show which started from around 2006 on BBC TV. The show kept on returning over and over for seasons like ‘The Hairy Bikers Ride Again’, ‘The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour Of Britain’, ‘The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best’, ‘The Hairy Bikers' Asian Adventure’ and ‘Hairy Bikers: Best Of British’.
We offer our condolences to the family and close ones of Dave Myers. May his soul rest in peace.