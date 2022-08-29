Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Daniel Craig Found It Tough To Master Southern US Accent In 'Glass Onion'

After parking his Aston Martin permanently in the 'James Bond' garage, Hollywood star Daniel Craig is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' in which he has got a brand new murder-mystery to solve as Benoit Blanc, reports Empire magazine.

Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:23 am

After parking his Aston Martin permanently in the 'James Bond' garage, Hollywood star Daniel Craig is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' in which he has got a brand new murder-mystery to solve as Benoit Blanc, reports Empire magazine.

The film is Rian Johnson's hugely anticipated not-exactly-a-sequel to 'Knives Out'.

According to Empire, for Craig, the real challenge was slipping into Blanc's Kentucky-fried tones - a surprise and a delight in the first film, but one that could easily tip over into caricature if not carefully calibrated.

"I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting (Glass Onion)", Craig told Empire. "I'd forgotten the accent and I didn't want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible."

With the first film, the director and his leading man caught everyone off-guard -- with Blanc's wild Southern American accent, with the film's unexpected and unconventional twists on the whodunnit formula, and with the wit and agility of its sharp social commentary.

If it was hard enough to pull off the first time, it also set the bar very high for Benoit Blanc's second case.

Tags

Art & Entertainment James Bond Daniel Craig Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Knives Out Ana De Armas Benoit Blanc Hollywood Actor Aston Martin
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG