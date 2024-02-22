Dalip Tahil, Ila Arun, Zakir Hussain Pay Their Last Respects To Ameen Sayani

Iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani's mortal remains were kept at the Famous Studios in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area to allow members of the film and music fraternity pay their last respects to the man who is celebrated as the golden voice of Indian radio.

Actor Dalip Tahil was one of the early arrivals at the prayer meet. He paid his respects to the departed soul and reminisced about Sayani while talking to his friends at the venue.