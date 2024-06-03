Art & Entertainment

Creator Of ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ Opens Up On How The Monkey God Was Teaching Spider-Man’s Life Motto Long Before The Web Slinger

Long Before Spider-Man Learned ‘With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility’, Hanuman Was Already Teaching That Lesson To Billions, feels Sharad Devarajan, Creator Of ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’. The new season of the show is all set to start streaming this week.

‘The Legend Of Hanuman’
‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The new season of ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ is all set for release on Disney+ Hotstar. Turning up the heat, the new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet’s deadly schemes, and Ahiravan’s dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before. This thrilling new chapter, crafted by the creative genius of Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, features the powerful voice of Sharad Kelkar as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman amongst others. The epic saga will start streaming June 5 onwards with a new episode every week.

When the stories of the mighty Hanuman inspire your existence, it shows in the work you do; and the creator and executive producer, Sharad Devarajan has done exactly that. Be it creating the Indian Spiderman or bringing the legendary tale of the hero Hanuman, Sharad Devarajan has weaved his passion into the stories and ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ stands as a testament to the same.

Sharad Devarajan
Sharad Devarajan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India, and a Creator and Executive Producer of ‘The Legend Of Hanuman 4’, says, “I grew up reading both Amar Chitra Katha and Marvel comics and found myself seamlessly integrating aspects of both western and eastern storytelling into my life. To me, Lord Hanuman’s lessons went far beyond that of any ‘superhero’ and I wanted to create a series that really showcased his heroism and timeless wisdom to the world.”

“Lord Hanuman’s story is deeply personal to me. I grew up reading the stories of Hanuman and his journey and adventures profoundly shaped me both as a child and then throughout my entire life. The greatest lesson I learned was that the true measure of a hero is not defined by physical power, but by an inner strength, fortitude, courage, hope and compassion. The combination of Hanuman’s immense power, balanced by his great loyalty to Lord Rama and those he cares about are aspirations we all strive towards. After all, long before Spider-Man learned that ‘With great power must come great responsibility,’ Lord Hanuman was already teaching that lesson to billions of people for thousands of years in our culture!” he adds.

Now whether or not Hanuman will succeed in his quest and save his comrades is to be seen once the show starts streaming. Stay hooked on as we continue to bring more and more on the popular show ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’.

