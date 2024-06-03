Creator Of ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ Opens Up On How The Monkey God Was Teaching Spider-Man’s Life Motto Long Before The Web Slinger

“Lord Hanuman’s story is deeply personal to me. I grew up reading the stories of Hanuman and his journey and adventures profoundly shaped me both as a child and then throughout my entire life. The greatest lesson I learned was that the true measure of a hero is not defined by physical power, but by an inner strength, fortitude, courage, hope and compassion. The combination of Hanuman’s immense power, balanced by his great loyalty to Lord Rama and those he cares about are aspirations we all strive towards. After all, long before Spider-Man learned that ‘With great power must come great responsibility,’ Lord Hanuman was already teaching that lesson to billions of people for thousands of years in our culture!” he adds.