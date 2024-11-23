Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History

In Laal…, the Sufi song “Tur Kalleyan” (trans: Walk Alone) follows Laal while he runs through the length and breadth of India as years pass him by. Ultimately, he says he’s tired, but by this time his hair has grown and so has his beard. In an earlier sequence set during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, his hair is chopped off by his mother with a piece of broken glass to prevent his identification as a Sikh by an angry, riotous mob. Post “Tur Kalleyan”, he ties his hair in a pagdi as “Ik Onkar”—a Sikh religious composition—plays over the sequence. This sequence denotes Laal’s acceptance of an identity that was forcibly taken from him. The lyrics of “Tur Kalleyan” expound the value of the individual, exemplified by the stanza “bani hijr mein raataan angeethiyaan, bata koyle warga jalbhun kar tenu ki mileya” (trans: your nights have become like braziers because of separation, what have you gained by burning like coal). While the immediate reason for his run is his separation from his lover Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan), the song charts Laal’s journey as he learns to let go and live life by appreciating small things, the diversity of our country, the wonders that nature beholds. But unlike a similar sequence in Forrest Gump where the run through America mostly plays out comically, “Tur Kalleyan” is sombre and reflective, befittingly ending on the banks of Varanasi—signalling a change in government in 2014. Making Laal a religious minority, when translating from Forrest Gump, adds an additional melancholic tone to the film, but not a defeatist one. Laal emerges as a figure of quiet resilience in violent times.