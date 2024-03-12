Controversial Actor Oh Dal-su Set To Star In 'Squid Game' Season 2; Fans Express Disappointment

Netflix’s South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ has received international acclaim and anticipation has been sky-high ever since it was renewed for another season. The makers have officially unveiled the new cast. On March 12, Oh Dal-su’s agency C-JeS Studio announced, “It is true that Oh Dal-su will star in Season 2 of ‘Squid Game.’ It is difficult to reveal his role or screen time.” But, his casting has not been receiving positive reactions.
Why? The actor has been associated with various controversies over the past few years. Earlier, in February 2018, the actor faced ‘MeToo’ allegations and vehemently denied any and all accusations of sexual harassment via his agency. However, as victim A and theater actor Eom continued to reveal details on JTBC’s ‘Newsroom,’ Oh Dal-su eventually issued a comprehensive apology, taking responsibility for the events that took place.
Following the controversy, he dropped out of a few shows and stepped away from the entertainment industry and lived a secluded life. In August 2019, the statute of limitations for the case expired without a formal investigation, resulting in the actor being declared ‘not guilty.’ He then resumed his acting career and starred in many projects including ‘Best Friend,’ ‘I Want to Know Your Parents,’ ‘Yoshichal,’ to name a few.
Continuing his comeback, the 55-year-old actor is poised to feature in ‘Veteran 2,’ ‘Control,’ ‘Good Neighbour,’ and ‘Boss’ while also wrapping up filming for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2.
However, fans are unhappy with his casting in the acclaimed show. One stated, “What is this drama, are they running some kind of image laundering service for criminal actors?” One more commented, “Are there really not enough male actors in our country?” Another chimed in, “I had already thought that Squid Game was a drama that didn’t need a sequel but seeing who’s going to be in it, I’m not looking forward to it even more.” While another netizen stated, “I guess the director just trusts his fame that he gained haha. Definitely not going to watch.”
‘Squid Game’ Season 2, scheduled to release this year, picks up with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning with a new purpose and a transformed look. The star-studded cast includes returning actors like Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, and Gong Yoo, as well as new characters played by Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee Jin-uk, Roh Jae-won, Park Gyu-young among others.