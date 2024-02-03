On Friday KST, South Koreans prosecutors pursued a one-year prison term for O Yeong-su, the recipient of a 2022 Golden Globe award for his performance in ‘Squid Game,’ regarding allegations of sexually harassing a woman back in 2017.
Emmy-Nominated 'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Faces One Year In Prison For Long-Standing Sexual Harassment Case
South Korean actor O Yeong-su, best known as Player 001 in 'Squid Game,' will be facing a year in jail for allegedly harassing a woman.
The 79-year-old actor was indicted in November 2022 on charges of sexual misconduct, following a case filed by the unknown woman in December 2021.
Initially dismissed in April 2022, the case was reopened upon the woman’s request. In a trial on Friday, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office called for a one-year jail term for the actor and recommended restrictions that he should not be allowed to work with children and young actors.
For those unfamiliar, O Yeong-su was formally charged in November 2022 for groping and kissing a woman on the cheek without her consent. The incidents are said to have occurred between August and September in 2017 during his two-month regional performance tour. Prosecutors claimed that in 2017, O Yeong-su “expressed his lust” while drinking with the alleged victim. Subsequently, when he sent a text apology to her, he asserted that she was akin to a daughter, stating this only to “manipulate her.”
The Office stated, “He avoided his responsibility, saying the victim was ‘like a daughter to him’, though the victim asked for an apology, making the victim frustrated.”
Just like his previous hearings, even during this investigation, the star denied all allegations. The South Korean star himself stated, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”
The Golden Globe winner, in his final remarks, stated, “It’s so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this. It is miserable that the last chapter of my life will end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart. I ask you to make a wise ruling.”
As per Yonhap news agency, the court is scheduled to announce the verdict in his case on March 15.