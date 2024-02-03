Emmy-Nominated 'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Faces One Year In Prison For Long-Standing Sexual Harassment Case

For those unfamiliar, O Yeong-su was formally charged in November 2022 for groping and kissing a woman on the cheek without her consent. The incidents are said to have occurred between August and September in 2017 during his two-month regional performance tour. Prosecutors claimed that in 2017, O Yeong-su “expressed his lust” while drinking with the alleged victim. Subsequently, when he sent a text apology to her, he asserted that she was akin to a daughter, stating this only to “manipulate her.”