Colin Farrell Will Star In Apple's Genre-Bending Series 'Sugar'

Apple TV+ has officially given the go-ahead to Colin Farrell-fronted drama series ‘Sugar’. The series is written by ‘I am Legend’ writer Mark Protosevich. The ‘City Of God’ director Fernando Meirelles will be joining the project as a director. The details of the plot are currently under the wraps.

According to Variety, the show is a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles. Farrell will also executive produce ‘Sugar’ along with Protosevich and Meirelles.

The show marks the actor's second series on an OTT platform. He is set to

star in an HBO Max spin-off of ‘The Batman’, in which he will reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin.

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon from Genre Films, as well as Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich, executive produce the show.

'Sugar' is also Kinberg and Genre Films' second series at Apple. The streamer's show 'Invasion' is also produced by the firm. The sci-fi thriller is about an extraterrestrial invasion of Earth, and premiered on Apple in 2021 and received a second season renewal in December. The series was co-created by Kinberg and David Weil.

[With Inputs From PTI]