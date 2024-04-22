So, join the festival fever with live acts from Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Jon Batiste, and an array of artists at Coachella Valley's weekend two celebration. Here are a few pictures from the gala event:
1. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
2. Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
3. Jaehyeong
Jaehyeong, of The Rose, performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
4. Hajoon
Hajoon, of The Rose, performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
5. Kim Woo-sung
Kim Woo-sung, of The Rose, performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
6. J Balvin
J Balvin performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
7. Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
8. Ice Spice
Ice Spice performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
9. Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
11. Festivalgoers Enjoy
Festivalgoers attend the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
12. Festivalgoers Enjoy
Festivalgoers are seen during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
13. Festivalgoers Party Hard
Festivalgoers attend the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.