Art & Entertainment

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Performances And Highlights - View Pics

Experience the vibrant performances of Gwen Stefani, Bebe Rexha, The Rose, J Balvin, and more at Coachella's second weekend in Indio, California.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

The music and arts festival is at its peak when Coachella happens. It brings all music and arts lovers from across the globe under one roof, and it makes people get into a different level of trance so as to enjoy the songs, the music, the grooving beats and what not.

So, join the festival fever with live acts from Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Jon Batiste, and an array of artists at Coachella Valley's weekend two celebration. Here are a few pictures from the gala event:

Advertisement

1. Gwen Stefani

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Advertisement

2. Bebe Rexha

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Bebe Rexha performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

3. Jaehyeong

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Jaehyeong, of The Rose, performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Advertisement

4. Hajoon

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Hajoon, of The Rose, performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Advertisement

5. Kim Woo-sung

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Kim Woo-sung, of The Rose, performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Advertisement

6. J Balvin

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

J Balvin performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

7. Lil Yachty

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Lil Yachty performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

8. Ice Spice

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Ice Spice performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

9. Jon Batiste

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Jon Batiste performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

10. Jon Batiste

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Jon Batiste performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

11. Festivalgoers Enjoy

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Festivalgoers attend the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

12. Festivalgoers Enjoy

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Festivalgoers are seen during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

13. Festivalgoers Party Hard

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 - Weekend Two Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Festivalgoers attend the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 5-0 In Premier League
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Kannauj; PM Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Its ‘Most Loved Community’