Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Almost 2 Years After Miscarriage

Model-host Chrissy Teigen said she is expecting her fourth baby with husband-singer John Legend after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Instagram: @chrissyteigen

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 7:06 pm

The couple suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child, Jack, in September 2020.

Teigen, 36, took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way (sic)," she wrote in the caption of the photos flaunting her baby bump.

Following the miscarriage almost two years ago, the model said she was wary about the pregnancy.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she added.
Teigen and Legend, 43, are already parents to daughter Luna (six) and son Miles (four).

[With Inputs From PTI]

