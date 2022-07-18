Chris Rock, Lake Bell Seen Packing On PDA During Romantic Getaway

Actor-comedian Chris Rock and actress Lake Bell were caught packing on the PDA during their romantic Croatian getaway.

Daily Mail released a photograph of the duo during their summer trip. The pair were seen sharing smiles and laughs on a restaurant balcony with a few friends, including actors Woody Harrelson and Sacha Baron Cohen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Chris Rock, Lake Bell Daily Mail

At one point, the 43-year-old actress was spotted wrapping her arm around the comedian's shoulder as they snuggled close to each other while conversing with their pals.

For the outing, Rock wore a dark green polo shirt with a collar and added a tan-coloured fedora hat on top. He also wore a pair of reflective sunglasses as he lounged under the bright summer sun.

The 'What Happens in Vegas' actress sported a short-sleeved lavender top and paired it with dark purple bottoms. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell down past her shoulders in natural waves.

The sighting came just days after the rumoured couple was caught holding hands during a casual stroll in Trogir, Croatia.

In photos obtained by TMZ, they were both dressed casually for their European jaunt, with the funnyman in a white button-down shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a beige fedora. The actress/director kept it similarly low-key in a pair of black pedal pushers, long-sleeve cropped top and slide kitten heels, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Rock and Bell were first spotted together at a baseball game in Missouri on June 13.

They continued to fuel the romance rumours over the 4th of July weekend when they were photographed having a fancy dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. One day later, the couple was again spotted in Santa Monica.

While both Rock and Bell keep mum on the dating speculation, Rock's brother Tony Rock said that he's "happy" that people care enough to gossip about whom his brother is dating because this means Rock is "handsome."

[With Inputs From IANS]

