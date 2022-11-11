Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chris Evans Is 'Secretly Dating' 25-Year-Old Portuguese Actress Alba Baptista

Hollywood star Chris Evans has been reportedly secretly dating Alba Baptista, 25, for more than a year and the romance is "serious."

Chris Evans
Chris Evans IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 4:37 pm

Hollywood star Chris Evans has been reportedly secretly dating Alba Baptista, 25, for more than a year and the romance is "serious."

Revealing the 41-year-old's relationship status was People, reports aceshowbiz.com. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," a source told the publication adding: "His family and friends all adore her."

The news arrived after Chris was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 earlier this month. In an interview with the outlet, he also got candid about his desire to get married and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," the actor, who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confessed.

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," Evans added.

"I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that - I can't think of anything better."

As for Evans' rumoured girlfriend Alba, she's a Portuguese actress who was born in 1997. She made her debut in an English language film by starring in "Warrion Nun". In addition to that, she has starred in several Portuguese series and films like "A Impostora", "Filha da Lei", "A Criacao" as well as "Jogo Duplo

Related stories

Aye Aye Captain: 'People' Names Chris Evans 2022's Sexiest Man Alive

Lucy Liu To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans In 'Red One'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Los Angeles The United States Celebs Hollywood Hollywood Actor Film Movies Celebrity Couple Chris Evans Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Customers Warned Of Fake SMS Requesting PAN Update: Here's How To Avoid Smishing Attack

SBI Customers Warned Of Fake SMS Requesting PAN Update: Here's How To Avoid Smishing Attack

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF