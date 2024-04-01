Superstar Chiranjeevi has been working in the industry for quite a long time. With his illustrious career, he has managed to carve a niche for himself. In a recent interview, the actor sat down for a chat with Vijay Deverakonda and he talked about his ‘middle-class’ habits.
Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi recently attended an event organized by the Telugu Digital Media Federation (DMF). Titled Original Day, the event was organized in Hyderabad, and it was attended by Telugu influencers and Tollywood celebrities. During one segment of the event, these two stars opened up about being ‘middle-class.’
Talking about how their financial status has improved after working in the industry and delivering hits, Deverakonda said, “My life has changed a lot, but in my head, I’m still that middle-class boy. I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty, so I make the most of it before throwing it away.” Chiranjeevi agreed with him and talked about how he has a similar habit with soap. He added, “I combine pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water.”
Chiranjeevi also talked about his past films and added, “I am only focused on what I can do today. I know I can still pull off the dance steps I used to. Sure, I was physically stronger then, but I am still as energetic and passionate.”