Talking about how their financial status has improved after working in the industry and delivering hits, Deverakonda said, “My life has changed a lot, but in my head, I’m still that middle-class boy. I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty, so I make the most of it before throwing it away.” Chiranjeevi agreed with him and talked about how he has a similar habit with soap. He added, “I combine pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water.”