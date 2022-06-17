Centenary Tribute: How K. Asif Got Bade Ghulam Ali Khan To Sing His Tune

In his over three-decade-long career as a Bollywood director-producer, he had just half-a-dozen pictures to his credit, out of which two remained incomplete. Yet, "Mughal-e-Azam", finally completed and released in 1960 after what seemed like an interminable gestation period, is enough to cement K. Asif's reputation.