Celebrated Cinéastes And Their Chequered Pasts 

Roman Polanski: This Polish director, renowned for his films like Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and the Oscar-winning The Pianist (2002), has been on the run from the United States ever since 1978, after he was arrested on the charges of raping a minor named Samantha Gailey (now Geimer) in Los Angeles in 1977. As recently as March 2024, Polanski has been charged in a fresh lawsuit about drugging and raping a minor in the 1970s in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, two documentaries, Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired (2008) by Marina Zenovich and Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir (2011) by Laurent Bouzereau have been made on the filmmaker, his career and his legal battles. In 2009, the filmmaker was arrested in Switzerland on the request of the U.S. authorities. He was jailed for two months, followed by house arrest, and was released by 2010. In 2011, he was invited to the Zurich Film Festival and given the lifetime achievement award. In 2018, Polanski was expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences amid the #MeToo movement. He sued the Academy in 2019 over this decision, but lost the battle as the Court upheld the Academy’s decision as procedurally sound.