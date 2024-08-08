Celebrated Cinéastes And Their Chequered Pasts 

The question of whether Art can be separated from the Artist has long plagued the world of cinema, as perturbing practices such as the “casting couch” have been a reality in these circuits for a long period of time. It has also been seen that not only have allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour been suppressed time and again by the media managers of powerful directors, actors and producers, but the works by these artists have continued to be revered even after such accusations have managed to make their way into the public eye. Very often, while the careers of such artists have prospered successfully without being blighted, those who levelled the accusations against them have vanished into obscurity. In all this, the question itself continues to persist without any lucid answer from the stakeholders of this industry.
In the light of the recent revelations by Andrea Skinner, daughter of the Canadian Nobel laureate and short story writer Alice Munro, about her mother continuing to stay with her stepfather Gerald Fremlin even after she was informed that he had sexually assaulted Skinner when she was nine, here is a look at some of the renowned figures of cinema who have faced similar accusations in the past and continued successfully as a part of the global film fraternity:
Roman Polanski: This Polish director, renowned for his films like Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and the Oscar-winning The Pianist (2002), has been on the run from the United States ever since 1978, after he was arrested on the charges of raping a minor named Samantha Gailey (now Geimer) in Los Angeles in 1977. As recently as March 2024, Polanski has been charged in a fresh lawsuit about drugging and raping a minor in the 1970s in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, two documentaries, Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired (2008) by Marina Zenovich and Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir (2011) by Laurent Bouzereau have been made on the filmmaker, his career and his legal battles. In 2009, the filmmaker was arrested in Switzerland on the request of the U.S. authorities. He was jailed for two months, followed by house arrest, and was released by 2010. In 2011, he was invited to the Zurich Film Festival and given the lifetime achievement award. In 2018, Polanski was expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences amid the #MeToo movement. He sued the Academy in 2019 over this decision, but lost the battle as the Court upheld the Academy’s decision as procedurally sound.
In a controversial interview that Polanski gave to novelist Martin Amis in 1979, he said, “If I had killed somebody, it wouldn’t have had so much appeal to the press, you see? But… f—ing, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to f— young girls. Juries want to f— young girls. Everyone wants to f— young girls!” Polanski has been accused of rape by at least three other actresses in the 1970s from different countries.
Woody Allen: With a body of work that spans over five decades, including classics like Annie Hall (1977), Manhattan (1979), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) and Midnight in Paris (2011), Woody Allen has been one of the most prominent names in Hollywood. However, Allen is also well-known for the allegation made against him in 1992 by his ex-partner, actress Mia Farrow, of sexually abusing their adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, who was then 7 years-old, in Farrow’s home in Connecticut. Though no formal case regarding this allegation has ever been made out, the Connecticut State’s attorney did investigate the case. The Connecticut Police, which referred Dylan to a child sexual abuse clinic, concluded that no such harassment had taken place and that Dylan was probably tutored by Mia Farrow. Allen also maintained this version, stating that the allegation was Mia Farrow’s “act of vengeance” against Allen, for being in a relationship with another one of her adoptive children, Soon-Yi Previn. Soon-Yi later went on to marry Allen.
To this date, Dylan Farrow continues to maintain that the molestation took place, while Allen continues to deny the allegation. While Allen has addressed the allegations against him in his memoir Apropos of Nothing, a 2021 HBO documentary titled Allen v. Farrow., directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering tells the story, primarily from Dylan’s and Mia’s perspectives.
Lars von Trier: This Danish filmmaker and screenwriter, known for films like Europa (1991), Breaking the Waves (1996) and Dancer in the Dark (2000) and revered for his innovative and provocative film techniques in the European film industry, was accused in 2017 by Icelandic singer and composer Björk of sexually harassing her on the sets of his film Dancer in the Dark (2000). In a post on the social media website Facebook, the songwriter wrote, “It was extremely clear to me when I walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it…I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it…when I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one.”
Von Trier had firmly denied the singer-actress’s allegations and stated that while he supported the #MeToo movement, he was concerned about the way information and accusations spread on the internet.
Rajkumar Hirani: The maker of several Bollywood blockbusters such as Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014), and winner of several National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, Hirani was accused in 2019 of repeatedly sexually assaulting an assistant, who worked with him on his 2018 film Sanju. The allegations emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which was growing strong in the Hindi film industry during 2018, with many other prominent figures being called out publicly for sexual misconduct.
While Hirani vehemently denied the allegations, film critic Anupama Chopra and producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra extended their support to the complainant. Since then, Hirani’s and Chopra’s production houses have snapped ties. Hirani went on to direct the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, which released in 2023.