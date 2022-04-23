Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
CBI 5 The Brain Trailer: Mammootty Back To Solve A Murder Mystery As Ace Detective Sethurama Iyer

Mammootty looks fantastic as Sethurama Iyer in the trailer and returns to investigate the mystery of a man who was found dead by hanging himself. 

Actor Mammootty in the film 'CBI 5: The Brain' Instagram

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 3:59 pm

The much-awaited trailer for 'CBI 5: The Brain,' featuring Mammootty in the lead role, has been released. Sethurama Iyer, who is probing a sensitive murder case, is played by Mammotty in the much-anticipated trailer. 

Mammootty looks fantastic as Sethurama Iyer, and his flair adds just the right amount of energy. On Twitter, the trailer is presently trending. According to the trailer, Sethurama Iyer returns to investigate the mystery of a man who was found dead by hanging himself. 

Watch the trailer here:


'CBI 5: The Brain' is the fifth instalment in the CBI film series, which debuted in 1988. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu was the first film in the franchise. In the fifth instalment, Mammootty reprises his role as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer, while Mukesh and Jagathy reprise their roles as Chacko and Vikram, respectively. 

The film is also unique in that it is the first time an actor has returned to a part for the fifth time. 'CBI' and Mammootty are reuniting after 15 years, and Mollywood fans are ecstatic to see the murder mystery on the big screen.

Written by S. N. Swami, 'CBI 5' stars Saikumar, Mukesh, Dileesh Pothan, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Anoop Menon, and Ramesh Pisharody in pivotal roles. Backed by Swargachitra Appachan, the thriller has music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

