Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Case Registered In Haridwar Against Makers Of ‘Kaali’ Documentary

The poster of the documentary 'Kaali' by director Leena Manimekalai has created controversy by hurting the religious sentiments of many people. The filmmaker has been subjected to several FIRs.

Leena Manimekalai Daily Thanthi

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 2:48 pm

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and 10 others in her team have been booked here for allegedly inciting religious feelings, the state police said on Saturday, amid a controversy over a poster of the documentary 'Kaali' showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag. 

The Poster Of Kaali
The Poster Of Kaali Instagram

Kankhal Police Station in-charge Mukesh Chauhan said a case has been registered on the complaint of Vikram Singh Rathore, the national general secretary (organisation) of Hindu Yuva Vahini. 

He said the case has been registered under IPC section 295 (outraging religious feelings) against producer Manimekalai, assistant producer Asha Ponachan and others in the team for inciting religious feelings. 

The poster has led to a social media storm with the hashtag ‘Arrest Leena Manimekalai’, allegations that the filmmaker is hurting religious sentiments and a member of a group going by the name ‘Gau Mahasabha’ saying he has filed a complaint with Delhi Police.

[With Inputs From PTI]

