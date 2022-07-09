Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Carlos Santana Pushes Back Show Dates Following Onstage Collapse

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana, who was rushed to hospital after he passed out on stage during a Michigan concert earlier this week, has postponed the next five shows of his 'Miraculous Supernatural 2022' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, reports Variety.

Carlos Santana IANS

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 5:18 pm

Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management, said in a statement accessed by Variety, that the postponements were made "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health."

The announcement adds that all shows as planned, beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. As per Variety, a representative of Santana said that the incident earlier this week was due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Variety quoted Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management, saying: "I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight's show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana."

Vrionis added: "And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater -- Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas. Doctors have recommended that Mr Santana gets rest to recuperate fully."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Carlos Santana World Tour Health Guitarist Music Concert Recovery
