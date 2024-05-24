Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' By India's Chidananda S Naik Wins La Cinef First Prize

Chidananda Naik's film 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' has clinched the first prize of La Cinef at the Cannes Film Festival.

Festival de Cannes
Chidananda S Naik's 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' Photo: Festival de Cannes
info_icon

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ by Chidananda S Naik (FTII – India) clinched the top prize of La Cinef for the Best Short Film on Thursday, marking a significant victory for the country.

The director told Variety that the film was “challenging to shoot”, further adding, “We had only four days. I was basically told not to make this film. It’s based on folklore from Karnataka [in India]. These are the stories we grew up with, so I was carrying this idea since my childhood.”

The filmmaker created the film upon completing his one-year course in the television wing of the Film and Television Institute of India. The 16-minute film is inspired by a Kannada folk tale, which depicts an old woman stealing a rooster, and casting her village into eternal darkness. Notably, the Film Festival granted a €15,000 award to the first prize winner.

The Short Films and La Cinef Jury, led by Lubna Azabal and including Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, Paolo Moretti, Claudine Nougaret, and Vladimir Perišić, bestowed the 2024 La Cinef Prizes during a ceremony held in the Buñuel Theatre. Following the awards ceremony, the winning films were screened to the seated audience. Only a total of 18 student films were meticulously selected from a pool of 2,263 submissions from 555 schools worldwide.

The joint second prize went to ‘The Chaos She Left Behind’ by Nikos Kolioukos (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki – Greece) and ‘Out the Window through the Wall’ by Asya Segalovich (Columbia University – U.S). The third prize went to ‘Bunnyhood’ by Mansi Maheshwari (NFTS – United Kingdom).

The other films, which “reflected the geographic mobility of film students,” included ‘Crow Man’ by Yohann Abdelnour (ALBA – Lebanon), ‘Banished Love’ by Xiwen Cong (Beijing Film Academy – China), ‘It’ll Pass’ by Dovydas Drakšas (London Film School – United Kingdom), ‘Echoes’ by Robinson Drossos (ENSAD – France), ‘Us and Them’ by Nicolas Dumaret (La Fémis – France), ‘Terminal’ by East Elliott (NYU – U.S.) ‘Elevation’ by Gabriel Esdras (Universidad de Guadalajara – Mexico), ‘In Spirito’ by Nicolò Folin (Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia – Italy), ‘The Deer’s Tooth’ by Saif Hammash (Dar Al-Kalima University – Palestine), ‘Weeds’ by Pola Kazak (FAMO – Czech Republic), ‘Forest of Echoes’ by Yoori Lim (Korea National University of Arts – South Korea), ‘Withered Blossoms’ by Lionel Seah (AFTRS – Australia), ‘Three’ by Amie Song (Columbia University – U.S.) and ‘It’s Not Time for Pop’ by Amit Vaknin (Tel Aviv University – Israel).

The four awarded films will be screened later at the Cinéma du Panthéon on June 3 and at the MK2 Quai de Seine on June 4.

