After almost 30 years, an Indian film is set to compete for the coveted coveted Palme d'Or award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Introduced in 1955, the Palme d’Or stands as the most prestigious accolade bestowed upon films at the event. Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ breaks the dry spell for Indian films. While all eyes are set on the French Riviera to see what the outcome is, let’s take a look at the previous Indian films that have either been nominated or have won in this category.