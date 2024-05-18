Cannes 2024: 'Heeramandi' Star Taha Shah Makes A Dapper Debut In Dreamy Blue Attire, Netizens React

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the actor also shared insights into the challenges he encountered while securing roles. In a conversation with Brut India, he said, “I remember about 10 years ago, I chased him [Sanjay Leela Bhansali] out of a hotel. He was about to get in his car and I was like, ‘Sir please, please I just want to work with you give me, just give me one chance.’ And he just looked at me and sat in his car.” The actor then added, “Finally, circle of life, he comes back and he actually takes me on as his lead character. It’s nothing short of a blessing and all thanks to God.”