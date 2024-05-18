Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: 'Heeramandi' Star Taha Shah Makes A Dapper Debut In Dreamy Blue Attire, Netizens React

For his first look at Cannes 2024, Taha Shah opted for a blue suit designed by Kanishka Mehta.

Instagram
Taha Shah at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah is currently receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Tajdar in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed web series. Social media is abuzz with praise for this talented actor. Adding to his achievements, he has now made his debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024, further solidifying his rising star status.

A few hours ago, the actor posted some photos from his debut at Cannes on May 17 in an outfit designed by Kanishka Mehta. In the pictures, he wore a stylish blue suit jacket with a white shirt and black pants and accessorized with rings and sunglasses. Keeping it sleek, he captioned the photos, “Feeling blue never looked so good under the Cannes sun.”

Fans loved his look and couldn’t stop gushing. Reacting to his post, one fan wrote, “FATHER IS FATHERING.” One more commented, “I swear everything looks so good on you even the little details like ur rings and ur bracelets everything looks perfect.” Another wrote, “ITS INCREDIBLY HOT IN CANNES SO WHY YOU MAKE IT MORE HOTTER.”

He also reposted a photo from the festival, posing with Rajpal Yadav and Palaash Muchhal.

Taha Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Palaash Muchhal
Taha Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Palaash Muchhal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the actor also shared insights into the challenges he encountered while securing roles. In a conversation with Brut India, he said, “I remember about 10 years ago, I chased him [Sanjay Leela Bhansali] out of a hotel. He was about to get in his car and I was like, ‘Sir please, please I just want to work with you give me, just give me one chance.’ And he just looked at me and sat in his car.” The actor then added, “Finally, circle of life, he comes back and he actually takes me on as his lead character. It’s nothing short of a blessing and all thanks to God.”

Pleased by the affection he has received following his performance in ‘Heeramandi,’ he expressed his joy at being recognized even in France. The actor shared, “French people know me. French people go like ‘Tajdar?’ So I believe that it [‘Heeramandi’] has gone global and for me as an actor who has been working for the last 14 years, I believe a little bit of recognition is always an encouragement and I am getting so much.” He further expressed his gratitude and humility for being granted such an opportunity.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, besides ‘Heeramandi,’ Taha Shah has demonstrated his talent in numerous projects, such as ‘Luv Ka The End,’ ‘Baar Baar Dekho,’ and many more.

