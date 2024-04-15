How Taha Shah Badussha Auditioned For 15 Months For Her ‘Heeramandi’ Role

Speaking about his audition journey, the actor shared, “Having dreamt of working with the greats, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sat right at the top of my list. It took me fifteen months of relentless auditions for his show, and finally, the opportunity arrived -- a mere three-day role, but I was grateful that I would get a chance to receive his guidance. Meeting him was surreal, and it was then that he surprised me, suggesting a screen test for a more significant character, Tajdar’s best friend.”