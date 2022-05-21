Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Says She Lost All Her Clothes Before Her Red Carpet Debut

Actress Pooja Hegde has revealed that she misplaced her bags before her much-anticipated red carpet debut at Cannes 2022.

21 May 2022

Actress Pooja Hegde is having a roller coaster ride at Cannes. This year, the actress made her Cannes debut, strolling the red carpet for ‘Top Gun: Maverick's' premiere in a stunning gown. However, the actress has admitted that she misplaced all of her clothing and cosmetics during her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival. 

In a new interview, the actress said that her team had to plan for goods and other necessities for the immaculate launch. She also said that the team ate nothing till her red carpet debut, according to a report by News18.

“We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn’t cry about it because we didn’t have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, ‘okay fine. Let’s get into the car. Let’s do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit," she told Film Companion. 

Hegde further reported that just one of her suitcases was checked in, while the rest were left in India, and that her lone travel bag was missing throughout the trip. Nonetheless, things went swimmingly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hegde chose a stunning, princess-like feathery gown for her red carpet debut. "Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes," Pooja captioned photos of her look on Instagram. "What a day!" she captioned photos from the premiere on her Instagram Stories."

