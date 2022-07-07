Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
BTS' 'Proof' Stays High On Billboard Albums' Chart For Third Consecutive Week

K-pop supergroup BTS has ranked high on the US Billboard's main albums chart for the third consecutive week with its anthology album 'Proof'.

BTS Instagram

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 2:27 pm

K-pop supergroup BTS has ranked high on the US Billboard's main albums chart for the third consecutive week with its anthology album 'Proof'.

The album came in 13th, down nine notches from the previous week's fourth, on this week's Billboard 200 chart, released Wednesday, reports Yonhap, News Agency.

'Proof' is a three-CD album that wraps up the first chapter of BTS' nine-year career. Released on June 10, the album debuted atop the chart three weeks ago.

'Proof' has also ranked second on the World Albums chart, fifth on the Top Current Album Sales chart and 10th on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

The album's main single, 'Yet To Come', topped the World Digital Song Sales chart, placed 34th on the Billboard Global 200 and 20th on the Billboard Global Excl. US.

Meanwhile, 'Left and Right', a collaborative single between BTS member Jungkook and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart this week.

The song also landed at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, No. 2 on Canada Digital Song Sales and 17th on the Billboard Canada Hot 100 and 23rd on the Streaming Songs chart.

[With Inputs From IANS]

