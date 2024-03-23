Bruce Springsteen Opens Up On Diaphragm Pain Caused By Peptic Ulcer

Talking about his performance at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Springsteen said: "I mean, first of all, Phoenix is a great town for us, and the crowd was off the Richter, off the Richter scale. A wonderful crowd we had, and the band just played great, you know, and I thought they might be tired, you might be a little fatigued, you might be a little rusty. No. You know, the guys were just fabulous from (the) first song on, and I felt great, and the whole band felt great.”