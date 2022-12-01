Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Box Office: 'Drishyam 2' Continues To Rake In Moolah, 'Bhediya' Tries To Pick Up Pace

Ajay Devgn and Tabu thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ is giving serious competition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’. 

Weekend box office collections of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya
Weekend box office collections of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya Instagram

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 5:37 pm

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is on a roll. On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 4.68 crore, taking its total closer to the Rs 160 crore mark. So far, the film has earned an impressive Rs 159.17 crore, and the collections are expected to grow more over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran tweeted the latest numbers and wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues to set the cash registers ringing… Note the solid hold on weekdays, this movie is simply unstoppable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr, Wed 4.68 cr. Total: ₹ 159.17 cr. #India biz.”

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam', which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021. 'Drishyam 2' also features actors Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

The film, which released on November 18 in cinemas, is giving serious competition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’. The horror comedy minted Rs 3 crore on Wednesday, and the overall collection of the film now stands at Rs 39 crore approximately, as per a report in India Today. 

The Amar Kaushik film is now aiming to join the Rs 50 crore club. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

Drishyam-2 Ajay Devgn Tabu Akshaye Khanna Abhishek Pathak Bhediya Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Amar Kaushik
