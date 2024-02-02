Bombay High Court Dismisses Kangana Ranaut's Plea Concerning Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

As reported by Live Law, the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition that was filed by Kangana Ranaut concerning the defamation case that Javed Akhtar had filed against her in 2020. She has also sought to club the case with the cross-complaint that she had filed after. Justice Prakash Naik held that the proceedings could not be stayed or clubbed. The reason being that Kangana Ranaut had never challenged them as cross cases. Additionally, Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint first.