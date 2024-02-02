Bombay High Court Dismisses Kangana Ranaut's Plea Concerning Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

The Bombay High Court rejected the petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut where she sought a stay on the trial in connection to the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Justice Prakash Naik stated that the proceedings could not be stayed or clubbed.
The Bombay High Court has dismissed Kangana Ranaut's plea where she sought a stay on the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar had filed a case against her in 2020.
As reported by Live Law, the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition that was filed by Kangana Ranaut concerning the defamation case that Javed Akhtar had filed against her in 2020. She has also sought to club the case with the cross-complaint that she had filed after. Justice Prakash Naik held that the proceedings could not be stayed or clubbed. The reason being that Kangana Ranaut had never challenged them as cross cases. Additionally, Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint first.
Hindustan Times quoted him saying, “At this stage, the relief sought in the petition cannot be granted. Earlier it was never contended by the petitioner (Kangana) that both cases are cross cases.” The defamation case is ongoing before the Magistrate in Andheri. The Sessions Court had stayed her complaint against Javed Akhtar. In her petition, Kangana mentioned that both the cases should be fought together because they began at the same time in 2016.
Lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut when she accused him of threatening her by calling her to his house. This happened when Kangana and Hrithik Roshan were at loggerheads regarding their alleged relationship.
In his complaint, Javed Akhtar mentioned that the actor had dragged his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case as well. Kangana had filed a case of “extortion and criminal intimidation” against Akhtar.