Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Salman Khan Announces His Next, Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Rigorous Training For 'Ramayana' And More

The second Sunday of the month has arrived and we are again back with the top stories of Bollywood which grabbed the headlines throughout this week. From Taapsee Pannu opening up about her private wedding to Salman Khan announcing his next, here are the top stories that ruled the week.
Taapsee Pannu on her intimate wedding
Taapsee Pannu tied the knot in Udaipur with her beau, badminton player Mathias Boe. In an interview, the actress said that she wanted it to be a ''private affair''. Her family and close friends including Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and Abhilash Thapliyal attended the intimate ceremony. When she was asked if she has any plans to make an official announcement of her wedding or share pics, she said, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”
Ranbir Kapoor does rigorous training for 'Ramayana'
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana' which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, a video went viral where he was seen undergoing a rigorous workout. His fitness coach also shared a sneak peek into his training session on social media. In an Instagram video,the 'Animal' actor was seen jogging with his trainer, swimming, lifting weights, cycling, and hiking.
Salman Khan announces his next
On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan announced his next project with Sajid Nadiadwala. It is titled 'Sikandar' and will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Making the announcement, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."
The film is set to hit the screens on Eid 2025. Salman's last release was 'Tigrer 3'.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'beef' comment
Vijay Wadettiwar, who is the Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, recently claimed that Kangana Ranaut had earlier said that she eats beef. Still, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given her the ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Taking to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana wrote, "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them".
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan greet fans on Eid
Like every year, this year too the two Khans of Bollywood-Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan greeted their fans from their residence in Mumbai. Salman waved at his fans from the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments while Shah Rukh Khan also disappointed his legion of fans as he greeted them with his signature pose.
