Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Salman Khan Announces His Next, Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Rigorous Training For 'Ramayana' And More

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot in Udaipur with her beau, badminton player Mathias Boe. In an interview, the actress said that she wanted it to be a ''private affair''. Her family and close friends including Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and Abhilash Thapliyal attended the intimate ceremony. When she was asked if she has any plans to make an official announcement of her wedding or share pics, she said, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”