Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Poonam Pandey's Fake Death Stunt, Amy Jackson's Engagement And More

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding reports

The wedding rumours of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are doing the rounds for quite some time now. There are reports that they will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21. It was also reported that they will host a reception in Mumbai. Etimes quoted a source saying, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are."