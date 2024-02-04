Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Poonam Pandey's Fake Death Stunt, Amy Jackson's Engagement And More

We have entered the second month of the year. On the first Sunday of February, we are wrapping up all the week's top stories that grabbed the headlines. This week was filled with exciting news from B-town. From Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt to Amy Jackson getting engaged, we have listed down the top news of the week.
Here are the top five Bollywood newsmakers of the week.
Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt
On Friday, Model-actress Poonam Pandey's death news took social media on storm. Her team issued a statement where it was mentioned that she died of cervical cancer. On Saturday, Poonam shared a video on Instgaram saying she is alive. She gave a clarification in the video saying that she faked her death to raise awareness of cervical cancer. Later, he was slammed by celebs and common men for cheap publicity stunt. However, the model-actress said that she doesn't need publicity.
Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick
Actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her boyfriend Ed Westwick. On Monday, she took to her Instagram handle pics from her dreamy proposal amidst the snow. In the pics, Amy was seen in an all-white ensemble while the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor was in an olive jacket and olive pants. In the first pic, Ed was seen going down on one knee on a bridge. In the second pic, he was hugging Amy from behind. In one pic, we could see the diamond ring on Amy's finger. Sharing the pictures, Amy Jackson wrote, “Hell YES.”
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's private roka ceremony
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who have been together for almost 4 years now, have allegedly got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony. It was was apparently held at one of their family member’s place. The pics from their private roka ceremony went viral on social media. Ria Samrat Luthra shared the pics and wrote, ''Fam Jam! #blessed''. In the pictures, Kriti and Pulkit were in traditional outfits as they posed happily with their family and friends. Kriti was in a royal blue Ankarkali dress with a golden border, while Pulkit donend a white kurta with floral prints on it. The couple also flaunted their engagement rings. However, Kriti and Pulkit are yet to confirm their engagement.
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding reports
The wedding rumours of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are doing the rounds for quite some time now. There are reports that they will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21. It was also reported that they will host a reception in Mumbai. Etimes quoted a source saying, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are."
Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a dig at Kiran Rao for her comment on 'Kabir Singh' promoting misogyny
'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up on the criticism by Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao without taking her name. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. Sandeep called out Kiran and gave references of Aamir Khan's film, 'Dil' where he threatens a female character with rape and later falls in love with her. He said, “Some people don’t understand what they are saying. One assistant director showed me the article from this superstar’s second ex-wife where she was saying that ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching.”
He added, “I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember 'Dil', he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings''.