The second Sunday of March is here and we have a bunch of exciting news from B-town that made headlines this week. From Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy rumours, Alia Bhatt's picture with Raha from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event and report of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's collaboration for a movie, here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week.
Parineeti Chopra is not pregnant
Recently, actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport wearing an oversized white shirt, which sparked pregnancy rumours. Netizens speculated that she was expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha. Later, a source rubbished the rumours and told Hindustan Times, "There is no truth in the pregnancy rumors. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone's choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone's personal life. Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don't suggest that she is pregnant.''
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's March wedding in Delhi and their invite
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly all set to get married in March. As per reports, it will be a 4-day wedding in Delhi. Recently, the purported wedding invite card of the couple went viral on social media. The card features the would-be bride and groom seated on a balcony with their furry friends and Pulkit plays the guitar; both enjoying nature and the calm atmosphere. There was a heartfelt message on the card that read: “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."
Alia Bhatt shares a cute photo with Raha
Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a photo dump from Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Out of all the pics, her pic with daughter Raha made us go aww. They were seen twinning in same outfits. She captioned her post, "Wholesome'' and added a hand heart emoji.
Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Aditya Dhar?
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh will star in an action thriller by Aditya Dhar. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. The report stated that Ranveer and Aditya have met 4 to 5 times over the last three weeks, and the paperwork is expected to be completed shortly. A source told the portal, "It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar's world in the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his calendar and put the Aditya Dhar film on priority. While Don 3 and Shaktimaan have been in the planning stage for a while now, the Aditya Dhar film has just come together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh''.
Harman Baweja to play the role of Vibhishana in 'Ramayana'?
Every now and then, there have been news of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in the epic drama. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Earlier, there were reports that Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of Vibhishana. Now, as per a report in Times of India, Harman Baweja has been roped in to play Vibhishana in the film.
If we have missed any important news from Bollywood, do let us know.