Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Aditya Dhar?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh will star in an action thriller by Aditya Dhar. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. The report stated that Ranveer and Aditya have met 4 to 5 times over the last three weeks, and the paperwork is expected to be completed shortly. A source told the portal, "It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar's world in the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his calendar and put the Aditya Dhar film on priority. While Don 3 and Shaktimaan have been in the planning stage for a while now, the Aditya Dhar film has just come together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh''.