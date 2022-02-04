Bollywood Films Slated To Release In Theatres In Coming Months

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has withdrawn from a box office battle with director SS Rajamouli's movie 'RRR.' The makers stated on Wednesday that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will now be released two months later, on May 20, 2022, rather than March 25.

The announcement of the release date comes only two days after Rajamouli announced on Monday, January 31 that his much-anticipated film will be released on May 20. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

Anees Bazmee took to Twitter to share the new release date:

Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund,' which will be released on March 4, 2022, is also going to theatres. On his Instagram account, Bachchan announced a new release date for his forthcoming film, 'Jhund.'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing casual attire while holding a football in the poster he uploaded. Nagraj Manjule is the director of the film. The sports film 'Jhund' is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the non-profit organisation Slum Soccer. Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru will be seen in lead roles in the film.

The following is a list of other Bollywood films set to hit theatres in the coming months:

'Shamshera'

'Shamshera' was supposed to be released in 2020, however it was postponed owing to the pandemic. It was later supposed to be released in 2021, however, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the theatrical release was once again postponed. The film's new release date has been set for March 18, 2022. The film is set in the 1800s, according to what Ranbir Kapoor has said about the project.“Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku,’ but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then,” he shared with PTI in 2018.

'Attack'

Actor John Abraham announced the revised release date for his upcoming film Attack. On April 1, 2022, the action-packed film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, will be released in theatres. The action thriller Attack is based on real events. Lakshya Raj Anand directed the film, which was produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor. John Abraham plays the lead in the forthcoming thriller Attack. The plot revolves around a hostage situation.

Lakshya Raj Anand, a debutante, wrote and directed the film. Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj also feature in the film.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Actress Alia Bhatt has stated that her forthcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will have a new release date. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was originally set to be released on February 18th. However, the team announced a new release date on Friday, and it will now be released a week later, on February 25. Alia Bhatt turned to social media to announce the news and to encourage her followers to patiently wait for the drama to unfold on screen.

'Bachchan Pandey'

Actor Akshay Kumar has stated that his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, will be released on Holi. On March 18, the film 'Bachchan Pandey' will be released in theatres. The film revolves around a thug who wants to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon is a journalist who wants to be a director. Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prateik Babbar also feature in the film. Nischay Kuttanda wrote the script and Farhad Samji has directed the film. Kumar announced the release date of the film on his social media accounts.

'Laal Singh Chaddha'

On April 14, 2022, 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump,' would be released. Advait Chandan is the director of the film. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures are producing Laal Singh Chaddha together. Aamir Khan will appear in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Naga Chaitanya will also appear in the film.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy set in Gujarat. According to reports, the picture will be released on February 25th. The film revolves around Jordaar (Ranveer Singh) who is an average man who firmly believes in men and women having equal rights. Ranveer Singh is claimed to have undergone a major physical transformation – he shed a significant amount of weight — in order to master the role of an ordinary Gujarati guy.

'Bhediya'

The film will now be released on November 25, 2022, instead of April 14, 2022, as previously planned. Dhawan will play the part of a half-man, half-wolf in the film. The screenplay of the film, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, was written by National Award Winner Niren Bhatt, who previously created interesting scripts for 'Bala,' 'Made In China,' and 'Wrong Side Raju.' The creators of 'Bhediya' have released the first look poster for the film, which features Dhawan in a furious, never-before-seen persona, as well as a new release date:

'Vikram Vedha Remake'

The movie is set to release on September 30, 2022. Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte will be seen in crucial roles. 'Vikram Vedha' is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, directed by husband-wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri. The 2017 thriller was headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

'Heropanti 2'

'Heropanti' (2014) marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and he is going to be back again to take the series forward with 'Heropanti 2.' The romantic action film is directed by Ahmed Khan and besides Shroff, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. As of now, it is scheduled to hit cinemas on 29th April. Shroff shared the poster of the film along with its release date on his Twitter handle, take a look here: