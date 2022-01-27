Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Referring To Shamita Shetty As 'Aunty'

Actress Bipasha Basu told 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant actress Tejasswi Prakash to 'attack her own man' instead of taking shots at actress Shamita Shetty who is the latter's fellow contestant on the show.

Bipasha Basu Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Referring To Shamita Shetty As 'Aunty'
Shweta Shetty, Bipasha Basu And Tejasswi Prakash - hdwalle.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 9:29 pm

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and television actress Tejasswi Prakash has been slammed by Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu for age-shaming actress Shamita Shetty during the BB Hotel task in the most recent episode of the reality show. The Bollywood actress defended Shetty on Twitter and rebuked Prakash for her remark about Shetty's age.

She shared her views on Twitter with the following tweet:

This is what transpired: Prakash made a comment at Shetty during a task saying 'lo aunty chadd gayi us pe bhi', which enraged Shetty.

Related stories

Five Times Pratik Sehajpal Broke The Internet During 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss 15': Rashami Desai Slaps Devoleena Bhattacharjee During A Task

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty And Divya Agarwal Get Into A Heated Argument

Shetty, a member of the hotel staff in the task, was giving fellow contestant and actor Karan Kundrra, the customer, a massage when Prakash made this remark. She later yelled at Kundrra for not standing up for her. She continued, "Karan, you should be ashamed for not standing up for me because it was because of him," to which she did not respond.

Prakash tried to apologise to Shetty later, but she wasn't in the mood to hear it.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Television Show Bigg Boss Actor/Actress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah: Ageism Was Very Prominent In Our Industry, But Things Are Changing For Sure

Shefali Shah: Ageism Was Very Prominent In Our Industry, But Things Are Changing For Sure

Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Skip 'Bigg Boss 15' Finale; Reveals Will Undergo Operation

Love Story: Condition Of The Heart

Dhanush Starrer 'Vaathi's' Cinematographer Walks Out Of The Movie

Suyash Rai Says Son Brought Him And Wife Kishwer Merchant Closer Together

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis