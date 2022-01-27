Bipasha Basu Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Referring To Shamita Shetty As 'Aunty'

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and television actress Tejasswi Prakash has been slammed by Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu for age-shaming actress Shamita Shetty during the BB Hotel task in the most recent episode of the reality show. The Bollywood actress defended Shetty on Twitter and rebuked Prakash for her remark about Shetty's age.

She shared her views on Twitter with the following tweet:

Age shaming disgustingly ,then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful

— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 26, 2022

This is what transpired: Prakash made a comment at Shetty during a task saying 'lo aunty chadd gayi us pe bhi', which enraged Shetty.

Shetty, a member of the hotel staff in the task, was giving fellow contestant and actor Karan Kundrra, the customer, a massage when Prakash made this remark. She later yelled at Kundrra for not standing up for her. She continued, "Karan, you should be ashamed for not standing up for me because it was because of him," to which she did not respond.

Prakash tried to apologise to Shetty later, but she wasn't in the mood to hear it.