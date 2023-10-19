Binaiferr Kohli: We All Put In A Lot Of Hard Work Because In The End Our Signature Is The Final Product

With so many shows on the air, it is quite challenging for a producer to divide time equally and also make sure things run smoothly. Binaiferr Kohli and team manage this beautifully. Her production house has shows such as ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, ‘May I Come In Madam 2’ and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

“Yes, with so many shows on air, it is challenging as a producer, but here Sanjay ji [Kohli; husband, storyteller and producer] handles the creativity, and content. He is also known as the King of Comedy. I handle working on the sets, contracts and things. We handle totally diverse things. So it is all well-divided with different highly professional teams. I handle daily soaps and he handles comedy. Yes, we do share our opinions on everything,” she says.

With a super successful show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ under the best, there is always pressure to deliver.

“Yes, we definitely feel the pressure of delivering a hit always. We try our best to do everything that we can do. We put in a lot of hard work because in the end our signature is the final product,” she adds.

Interestingly, the response around the second season of ‘May I Come In Madam?’ has also been good. “The response I am getting for ‘May I Come In Madam?’ is fabulous. The new episodes are loved by the audience,” she says.

Despite so many years of experience as a producer, there are still certain things that give them sleepless nights. “I think that we are never satisfied with the best even when we know that this shot might be the best one. Whereas once you deliver the product you are supposed to, move on, but I feel as Creative producers we are always thinking about getting the perfect shot. The thought of doing better every time gives me sleepless nights. Sometimes some troublesome people on set might be challenging because it’s a comedy and a comedy is a give and take in a happy atmosphere so all get thrown off pace if someone constantly misbehaves,” she explains.

With OTT in the picture, many new concepts are being explored on screen. “We as a company are going to try some amazing comedies and some stories which will be narrated in a different way with a very brilliant cast & crew. Our future plan is OTT and films but I can never leave television as it is very close to my heart,” she reveals.

Binaiferr has always credited her team for all her success. “We always credit our team for success because we believe that nothing is possible without team effort. It is not very difficult to manage a big team because there are so many members who have been with us for so many years. It’s a pleasure to be working with them because they are wonderful and there are always exceptions who tend to give you sleepless nights but that’s a part and parcel of life,” she smiles.

Does the pressure of TRPs still get to you? “I don’t know how to see TRP but Sanjay ji looks into it and he carefully sees what is working and what is not working. I am the one who sees the episode as an audience and keeps checking where my interest goes as an audience. He follows the data properly,” she ends.