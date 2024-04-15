Popular social media personality, Bhuvan Bam, has been making waves in the industry after he starred in ‘Taaza Khabar.’ Recently it was reported that the YouTuber is set to come back to the screens once again with ‘Taaza Khabar 2.’ However, it is not just this show where he will prove his acting prowess. A recent report has revealed that Bam will also be seen in an upcoming murder mystery where he will share the screen with a female superstar from the 90s.
As reported by Pinkvilla, Bhuvan Bam has also signed up for a murder mystery. While the film has been untitled as of now, it is being helmed by a debutant director. This will also mark the first time Bam will work with a production house apart from his own. The murder mystery will also feature a superstar from the 1990s. The report did not reveal who the actress is.
The report quoted a source who was close to the production unit of the untitled film. The source revealed that the film will be full of suspense and will have a captivating storyline. The source said, “The murder mystery project starring Bhuvan Bam alongside one of India's iconic actresses from the 90s is set to captivate audiences. Shot in Mumbai, the film guarantees to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and suspenseful narrative. Bhuvan's excitement to share screen space with this female superstar is palpable, as he has long been an admirer of her work and never missed watching her films.”
The murder mystery is set to go on floors by the middle of this year. After making a successful career out of YouTube, Bhuvan Bam made his OTT debut last year with ‘Taaza Khabar.’ He was recently seen in ‘Rafta Rafta’ where he shared the screen with Srishti Rindani.