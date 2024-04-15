The report quoted a source who was close to the production unit of the untitled film. The source revealed that the film will be full of suspense and will have a captivating storyline. The source said, “The murder mystery project starring Bhuvan Bam alongside one of India's iconic actresses from the 90s is set to captivate audiences. Shot in Mumbai, the film guarantees to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and suspenseful narrative. Bhuvan's excitement to share screen space with this female superstar is palpable, as he has long been an admirer of her work and never missed watching her films.”