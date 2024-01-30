Bhuvan Bam, popular social media digital content creator and YouTuber, known for his viral sketches initially called ‘BB ki Vines’, has been a famous name for the longest time. In the past few weeks, it was rumoured that Bhuvan Bam has bought a new house in Delhi worth a whopping Rs 11 crores. However, he has now rubbished all such figures despite asserting that his new house in Delhi is nearing completion.
Bhuvan Bam Denies Paying Rs 11 Crore For Delhi House: It Is A Feeling I Cannot Put In Words
He told Hindustan Times, “Arre nahi, galat hai. Yes I have got a house, I don’t know how this news got out. I didn’t know. I was so scared because I had not told people in my family as well. They called me after the news got out. I am under fire right now, I don’t know what to tell them!”
The 30-year-old certainly has come a long way, and he said that it’s a good feeling. He added, “But materialistic things don’t excite me much now. A house is something I always wanted, to build a house on my own. It is a feeling I cannot put in words. It is something I want to live for the next one and a half years, I want to build it. I want to keep it as private as possible.”
On the work front too, his show ‘Taaza Khabar’ was ranked amongst the most watched shows on OTT in 2023. The second season of the show was green-lit soon after.
Talking about the show’s second season, he said, “We were very well aware when we ended season one... we knew a second season had to come. The reception that we got after that, we knew a second one had to be written as quickly as possible. The first draft was done within the first four months of its release. We then started diving into it. We scaled it up a little bit for this. We wrote for over 9-10 months, and now are shooting it. We are in a good space.”
For those caught unaware, Bhuvan Bam was reported to have bought the house in the national capital's posh Greater Kailash area after paying a stamp duty of around Rs 77 lakh for his South Delhi house. It is said that the house is around 1,937 square feet and the total area of the bungalow is 2,233 square feet.