Bhuvan Bam Denies Paying Rs 11 Crore For Delhi House: It Is A Feeling I Cannot Put In Words

Talking about the show’s second season, he said, “We were very well aware when we ended season one... we knew a second season had to come. The reception that we got after that, we knew a second one had to be written as quickly as possible. The first draft was done within the first four months of its release. We then started diving into it. We scaled it up a little bit for this. We wrote for over 9-10 months, and now are shooting it. We are in a good space.”