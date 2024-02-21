Bhuvan Bam’s Life Goal For 2024: Staying Healthy And Fit

Talking about the same, the actor shared: “This year, being healthy and fit is my top-notch priority. I believe that a strong body breeds a strong mind, and I want to ensure that I am at my best both physically and mentally to tackle the challenges ahead.”

Last month, Bhuvan bought a bungalow in the national capital's posh Greater Kailash area for Rs 11 crore. According to the sources, the famous YouTuber has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 77 lakh for his South Delhi house.

The sources said that the land area of his new house is around 1,937 square feet and the total area of the bungalow is 2,233 square feet, which is supported by the documents of the swanky property.