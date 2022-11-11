Bhumika Chawla: Crossover Films Are Great; Each Actor Brings Along Their Fans And Viewers

With films such as ‘RRR’ doing extremely well among the masses, Bhumika Chawla says that crossover films have always benefited makers as all actors come with their own set of fans. The actress, who has been part of many regional films in her career, adds that even regional films are performing better now.

“When a film that we have worked on is successful and garners public appreciation, it makes us feel satisfied. It is natural to feel good that South films are getting much more recognition now than ever before … though they were still recognised earlier now it’s on a larger scale. My career started with Telugu Films and I have not given ever since till date working on south films, having worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, has been a good experience,” she says.

She adds, “It’s good to have a crossover cast in films. It brings larger audiences as each actor brings along their fans and viewers.”

The actress will soon be seen in a Tamil film called ‘JR-30’ and says that she has never found it tough to balance regional and Bollywood films. “It’s not difficult to balance both Bollywood and South. I would not be able to select between either one and say that I prefer working in one. Each film, each language, each team, and set offers you different experiences. Life is all about experiences and being able to work with good people is a blessing,” she says.

As for Bollywood films not raking in high numbers at the moment, Bhumika says that it’s temporary. “It’s a phase where there are films that have done well also. It’s all a passing phase. One big hit and the media and people will talk about Bollywood being big,” she concludes.