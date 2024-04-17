Art & Entertainment

Bhojpuri Actress Yaminiiee Singh Visits Mahakaleshwar With Brother, Seeks Divine Blessings

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bhojpuri actress Yaminiiee Singh on Wednesday visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings of Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

Instagram
Yaminiiee Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bhojpuri actress Yaminiiee Singh on Wednesday visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings of Lord Shiva.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bhojpuri actress Yaminiiee Singh on Wednesday visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings of Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, Yaminiiee who has recently wrapped up her two films ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu’, shared a divine picture from the temple premises.

She is seen wearing a beautiful magenta-pink saree with golden motifs on it. Yaminiiee is holding a puja thali in her hands.

The post is captioned: "Jai Shri Mahakaal".

Advertisement

In the Stories section, she dropped a snap with her brother, sitting in the car. The geo-tag is of 'Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga'.

She captioned it as: "Bro".

On the work front, Yaminiiee is known for movies like ‘Patthar Ke Sanam’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’, and ‘Premgeet’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported