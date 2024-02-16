‘Bhakshak’ To ‘Pink’ To ‘Raazi’ – Directors Championing Hard-Hitting Stories With Women Protagonists

In the realm of cinema, especially in the recent times, we have seen certain film directors stand out for their dedication towards telling impactful stories which have strong female protagonists. These directors, through their cinematic endeavours, have not only entertained the audiences but have also sparked conversations all across around crucial subjects. This power of them to give projects that become the talk of town is proving that storytelling has the power to inspire change.
It’s true what Manoj Bajpayee once said, “Film’s don’t change society. Films just change hairstyles.” But these filmmakers have at least been able to start a conversation among friends or colleagues or groups of people in general about certain poignant topics. They’re not claiming to change society or the way it functions but they surely have given projects that have become talk of the town.
So, without further ado, let’s delve into a list of a few such filmmakers who have skilfully brought hard-hitting subjects to the forefront and made them conversation starters:
0. ‘Bhakshak’
Unveiling untold narratives, Pulkit is a visionary director known for crafting compelling stories. His recent film, ‘Bhakshak’, showcases Bhumi Pednekar as a tenacious journalist seeking justice for orphaned girls in a broken system, is a testament to Pulkit’s knack for portraying resilient female leads. That monologue at the end by Bhumi Pednekar is surely going to remain with people for decades to come.
1. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Award-winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered yet another masterpiece with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt in the female lead. The film not only sends chills but also demonstrates SLB’s prowess in storytelling, earning him accolades. That scene where Alia Bhatt goes on stage and gives an impromptu speech is etched in people’s minds.
2. ‘Raazi’
Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ is a cinematic gem that unfolds a gripping tale of espionage with Alia Bhatt in the lead. Meghna Gulzar’s storytelling finesse adds depth to the narrative, making it a memorable portrayal of a resilient female protagonist. That last scene where Alia Bhatt cries and wants to go home is etched in people’s minds and hearts.
3. ‘Neerja’
Bringing the courageous story of Neerja Bhanot to life, Ram Madhvani directed a poignant film that pays tribute to the brave flight attendant. Ram Madhvani’s nuanced direction and Sonam Kapoor’s stellar performance elevate ‘Neerja’ to a cinematic triumph. That last scene where Sonam Kapoor gets shot is going to remain in people’s minds forever.
4. ‘Pink’
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Pink’ is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that challenges societal norms. With powerful performances, especially by Taapsee Pannu, the film underscores Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s commitment to addressing pertinent issues through his work. The courtroom scene where Amitabh Bachchan gives the iconic ‘No Means No’ speech will always be present at the corners of people’s minds and hearts.