Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Beyonce, Billie Eilish Inducted Into Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

Singers Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:53 pm

Both Eilish and Beyonce appear multiple times in the 2023 edition of the book, that's been tracking record-breaking achievements since 1955, reports billboard.com.

Eilish lands two new nods, for 'Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)' and 'Youngest person to win the Triple Crown of film music awards', taking home an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for her James Bond track, 'No Time to Die' at just aged 20.

Beyonce, meantime, lands more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, including 'First act to debut at number one with their first first six studio albums' (now seven albums with the recent release of her album 'Renaissance') and 'Highest annual earnings for a female singer'.

Beyonce also tops Guinness' list of 'Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician' and shares the world record with husband Jay-Z for 'Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever.'

The accolades are enough to make Beyonce the latest person inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, whose recent inductees also include BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.

