Beyoncé Sparkles In Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Crystal Ensemble At NYFW

IANS

February 15, 2024

Photo: Instagram
It was a “sparkley” affair at New York Fashion Week, where grammy winner Beyonce, also called as Queen B by her fans, made heads turn in an outfit by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Gupta took to his Instagram account, where he shared the slick looks donned by Beyonce. The statement outfit was from the designer’s recent collection, "Aarohanam," which was unveiled at the Paris Couture Week’s Spring Summer 2024.

Beyonce looked every-inch-gorgeous in a celestial hued blazer dress having a plunging neckline paired with thigh-boots and a cowboy hat. She completed her look with a hologram coloured bag and big sunglasses. The outfit had crystals embedded on it.

For the caption, Gupta detailed the look for the readers: “@beyonce in Gaurav Gupta Couture for #NYFW. She wears the Galaxy crystal jacket with embroidered body suit and boots from our recently launched Paris Couture SS’24 collection, Aarohanam.”

He has previously styled globally popular names such as Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Priyanka Chopra.

