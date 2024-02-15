Beyoncé Sparkles In Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Crystal Ensemble At NYFW

It was a “sparkley” affair at New York Fashion Week, where grammy winner Beyonce, also called as Queen B by her fans, made heads turn in an outfit by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Gupta took to his Instagram account, where he shared the slick looks donned by Beyonce. The statement outfit was from the designer’s recent collection, "Aarohanam," which was unveiled at the Paris Couture Week’s Spring Summer 2024.